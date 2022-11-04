Falcons’ pass rush will need to affect Chargers’ Justin Herbert

The Falcons’ pass rush is led by defensive end Grady Jarrett, who has 4.5 sacks, and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who has 2.5 sacks. The Falcons have five other players with a sack.

“You try every week, how you affect the quarterback, different obstacles, different schemes,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Justin gets the ball out really fast; he’s not taking a lot of sacks.”

The Chargers are a pass-heavy team.

“He’s a really good football player. They lead the league in pass attempts per game, so it’s probably going to be really obvious what their game plan is. Their playing to the strengths of their team, Herbert, (Austin) Ekeler, the passing game,” Smith said.

The Falcons will get back safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who was in the concussion protocol, but will play their second game without their top cornerback, A.J. Terrell.

“Every week there’s a different challenge, depending on who you are playing. Doesn’t mean they have to go out there and throw it 50 times,” Smith said. “We understand that’s a strength of theirs, obviously. They have a run game, and they have good players back there as well. Any way we can affect the quarterback, we’re always looking for that edge.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD