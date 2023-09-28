Falcons’ official injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson limited; Josh Ali out

FLOWERY BRANCH — Running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) was limited and wide receiver Josh Ali (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday, according to the Falcons’ official injury report.

Patterson has not played in the three games this season, and Ali was inactive for the first two games. He was active, but did not play against Detroit on Sunday. Ali did not travel with the team to London, where the Falcons will face the Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The Falcons have three wide receivers on the practice squad who are candidates to be promoted to the game-day roster in Zay Malone, Chris Blair and C.J. Saunders.

