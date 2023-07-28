Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy set to have MRI

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, a contender for the starting left guard spot, left practice under his own power with a trainer Friday.

“Something came up,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Something that he dealt with at the end of last year. We’ve got to get an MRI. We’ll know more. I’ll get an answer for you tomorrow.”

Hennessy sustained a knee injury in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 6 and was placed on injured reserve. He came back and started the final two games of the season.

Hennessy was working with the first team this offseason at left guard. He was replaced at practice by Matthew Bergeron, who the Falcons selected in the second round (38th overall) out of Syracuse.

Hennessy, who was taken in the third round (78th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft, started all 17 games at center in 2021. He lost the battle to retain his starting spot to Drew Dalman in training camp last season.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson was given an off-day Friday.

Defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu is dealing with some tendinitis stuff and is “day to day,” Smith said.

