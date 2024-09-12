Falcons’ Nate Landman to be held out of practice Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Nate Landman, who’s been battling a quad injury, will not practice Thursday, according to coach Raheem Morris.
“It’s similar,” Morris said of the injury. He’ll post the official injury report later today.
Troy Andersen (31 snaps, 46%) shared one inside linebacker spot with Landman (37 snaps, 54%) in the 18-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Kaden Elliss, the other inside linebacker, played 68 snaps (100%).
Landman has six tackles, including a stop on fourth-and-1 that gave the ball back to the offense with 3:32 to play. Andersen finished with five tackles on defense and one on special teams.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest