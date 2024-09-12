Falcons’ Nate Landman to be held out of practice Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Nate Landman, who’s been battling a quad injury, will not practice Thursday, according to coach Raheem Morris.

“It’s similar,” Morris said of the injury. He’ll post the official injury report later today.

Troy Andersen (31 snaps, 46%) shared one inside linebacker spot with Landman (37 snaps, 54%) in the 18-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.