Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Nate Landman to be held out of practice Thursday

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) races after the Falcons took position of the ball in the last seconds of the game. The Falcons rallied from behind to beat the Green Bay Packers 25-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) races after the Falcons took position of the ball in the last seconds of the game. The Falcons rallied from behind to beat the Green Bay Packers 25-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
51 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Nate Landman, who’s been battling a quad injury, will not practice Thursday, according to coach Raheem Morris.

“It’s similar,” Morris said of the injury. He’ll post the official injury report later today.

Troy Andersen (31 snaps, 46%) shared one inside linebacker spot with Landman (37 snaps, 54%) in the 18-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Kaden Elliss, the other inside linebacker, played 68 snaps (100%).

Landman has six tackles, including a stop on fourth-and-1 that gave the ball back to the offense with 3:32 to play. Andersen finished with five tackles on defense and one on special teams.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ injury report: Tight end Kyle Pitts is ready to go
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Raheem Morris stands by plan not to play starters in exhibition games
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons add offensive tackle to 53-man roster two days after line struggled
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

3 key matchups: Steelers at Falcons
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Raheem Morris on Kirk Cousins: ‘He did not have a good game’ 10m ago
‘Thursday Night Football’ crew picks Tampa Bay as team to beat in NFC South
Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Eagles
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Glasse

Afghan refugees continue to arrive in metro Atlanta, following delays
Francine moves inland toward Mississippi: What to expect in Georgia
Judges oust Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz from Georgia’s ballots