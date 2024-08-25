Falcons’ Mike Hughes getting fourth shot as a NFL starter

Falcons coach Raheem Morris is not concerned what happened to Hughes in Minnesota, Kansas City or Detroit.

“That’s probably a Mike Hughes question, because I can only answer for what I’ve seen and what he’s done since I’ve been here,” Morris said. “I know as a former first-rounder that’s been in a lot of places that had a lot of high hopes for and love for throughout the draft process, and then getting a chance to come here and work with him.”

Morris said he’s seen more “positives” than “negatives” from Hughes.

“So, I can’t tell you what’s held him back, but I can tell you what he’s doing now – showing up in ball productivity, being around the ball and being in the right position,” Morris said. “Doing some of those things, keeping the (tackling) chute. He’s done a nice job of doing a lot of things here.”

Hughes, 27, was drafted by the Vikings (30th overall) in 2018.

After three seasons and just seven starts over 27 games, the Vikings traded Hughes and a seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick.

He spent one season with the Chiefs starting 5 of 17 regular-season games and 1 of 3 playoff games.

In 2022, he started six games for the Lions after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

After his stint with the Lions, the Falcons signed him to a two-year, $7 million deal. He started four of the last six games down the stretch at the nickel back position.

Injuries were not kind to Hughes early in his career. He suffered a torn ACL six games and two starts into his rookie season. In 2020, he played in four games and made two starts before suffering a neck injury.

Over his 72 games in the NFL, Hughes has started four consecutive games just one time, Weeks 12 through 15 in 2021 for the Chiefs.

Hughes, who was a five-star recruit out of New Bern, N.C., is getting a fourth chance to hold down a starting job in the NFL.

“I’ve dealt with some injuries, but those are behind me right now,” Hughes said. “I’m just focusing on right now.”

Jeff Okudah was last season’s preferred starter at right cornerback. His playing time was reduced late in the season as Hughes and Clark Phillips III played more.

Hughes and Phillips competed for the starting spot. Hughes continues to be listed as the starter on the team official depth chart. Phillips played in the exhibition opener against the Dolphins. Hughes did not take the field in the exhibition season.

“I’m going into Year 7,” Hughes said. “Pretty much, up until this point, I’ve played in every (exhibition) game with the team that I went through training camp with. It was my first year taking the vet role and seeing the young guys get out there and kind of go to work.”

The Falcons believe that Hughes will be fine this time around.

“He’s been opposite primarily of A.J. (Terrell Jr.) in our sub packages,” Morris said. “He’s been out there opposite of A.J. in a lot of our base packages, along with him and Clark. They’ve been opposite. Those are the two guys really battling to be opposite of that position”

Hughes is also a contender at nickel back.

“Inside, primarily, we’ve had (Dee) Alford, but Mike Hughes has had a really good off-season,” Morris said. “He had a really good camp training camp. He had really good production. We have our good-on-good periods. He’s had really good production.”

Morris is fine with Hughes, Phillips and Alford. The team also received strong exhibition season play from Kevin King at safety and cornerback and at cornerback from Natrone Brooks.

“All (of) those guys are really out there competing and really firing me up,” Morris said. “It’s one of those things when it’s hard decisions on the coaches, that’s usually a good sign.”

Hughes had a plan coming into training camp.

“Just take it one day at a time,” Hughes said. “That’s all that I can do. Just come out here and compete.”

Hughes was ready for the competition with Phillips.

“You have to use it to fuel you,” Hughes said. “We’re all a team. We’re on the same side. Whatever I can do to help those guys, I’m going to do it. It does bring out a competition, but that’s what you want. A good competition. At the end of the day, it just helps us get better. That’s a good thing.”