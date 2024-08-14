Falcons may have secret weapon for a deep threat

“I can talk all day about this,” Cousins said. “It was fourth down. You’ve got to go somewhere. They dropped both defensive ends. I’ve got (wide receiver Darnell) Mooney on my left, and he was kind of doubled.

“Tried to get to (running back) Bijan (Robinson) on my right, and he’s doubled. I go ‘oh, boy.’ Now (the play) is off-schedule. But I think they only rushed three. I have to watch the tape. So, I’ve got time. The (offensive) line held up.”

Then it was decision time for Cousins.

“Now, it’s a question of do I run around or do I try to find somebody from the pocket,” Cousins said. “I saw Charlie one-on-one. I thought, it’s fourth down. Put it up. As the ball is going, I’m like Charlie Woerner on Jessie Bates, that’s not in our favor. Then the next thing you know it’s a touchdown.”

It was a glorious way – at least for the offensive players – to end practice that lasted about two and half hours. All that was left, was the wind sprints.

Cousins will overanalyze the play. Woerner is the team’s blocking tight end, and Bates was a second-team All-Pro last season and team’s leading tackler.

“When I go back and watch it, I’ll think critically, should I have just run,” Cousins said. “Should I have taken off. Left the pocket. That’s where even after a touchdown you don’t watch the film and pat yourself on the back.

“You watch the film saying, but what’s the most sustainable way to convert a fourth down in that situation when both of my primary (receivers) are covered. Those are the conversations that you have in the meeting room (after practice).”

It must have been deep-passing day because the Falcons were taking deep shots all practice.

Wide receiver Drake London came down with several deep passes, tight end Kyle Pitts had one up the left side of the field and KhaDarel Hodge also had a nice reception. Mooney dropped a deep pass thrown to him.

Hilliard on wide receivers: Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard is trying to get wide receiver Jakeem Grant ready for action.

“Unfortunately, we lost playmaking when we lost Rondale (Moore to injury),” Hilliard said. “I think on top of the group that we already have a lot of confidence in and we love, there is always room for adding playmakers.”

Grant is a former standout with the Dolphins and Bears.

“Jakeem has been grinding the last couple of days in the playbook,” Hilliard said. “We’ll find ways to incorporate him into what we are doing soon and get the ball into his hands and let him do what he does best.”

Grant left practice with an undisclosed injury. He was limping as he left practice.

Hiliare turning heads: Falcons wide receiver O.J. Hiliare, who nearly had the potential game-winning touchdown catch Friday against the Dolphins, is having a strong training camp.

“We’re high on O.J.,” Hilliard said. “He’s wired to separate, which we love. He has a great feel for the football. A great feel for the game.”

Hiliare started his career at Alabama State and transferred to Bowling Green.

“What separated O.J. from a lot of younger players is his innate ability to find a way to win one-on-one situations,” Hilliard said. “We put him in a position to succeed. He’s done a nice job. We are looking forward to watching his growth. We’ll see if he can find a way to make this team and contribute.”

Heinicke gets some work: Falcons third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who likely will get extensive action in the final two exhibition games, took some reps during 11-on-11.

He played Friday against the Dolphins with very little work in practice and was 4-of-11 passing and had a fumble.