Falcons’ Matt Ryan fined $10,300 for taunting Bills

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) dives for the end zone in front of Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. After review Ryan was ruled down before reaching the end zone. The Bills won 29-15. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) dives for the end zone in front of Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. After review Ryan was ruled down before reaching the end zone. The Bills won 29-15. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was fined $10,300 for taunting the Buffalo Bills after an apparent touchdown run in Sunday’s 29-15 Falcons loss, according to NFL Network.

Here’s what he had to say after the game:

On his touchdown, non-touchdown: “Obviously, I didn’t think I was down. I wasn’t trying to give myself up or anything like that. It’s disappointing. But the rules are the rules. You have to play by them.

On his taunting call: “Then, you know, football is an emotional game. So, there are lots of things that are said out there. I’m disappointed in myself in that the timing costs us. But I didn’t think it was anything that bad.”

Also, the Falcons promoted wide receiver Austin Trammell from the practice squad to the active roster for the regular-season finale, at 4:25 p.m. Sunday against the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

