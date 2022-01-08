Falcons’ Matt Ryan fined $10,300 for taunting Bills

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was fined $10,300 for taunting the Buffalo Bills after an apparent touchdown run in Sunday’s 29-15 Falcons loss, according to NFL Network.
Here’s what he had to say after the game:
On his touchdown, non-touchdown: “Obviously, I didn’t think I was down. I wasn’t trying to give myself up or anything like that. It’s disappointing. But the rules are the rules. You have to play by them.
On his taunting call: “Then, you know, football is an emotional game. So, there are lots of things that are said out there. I’m disappointed in myself in that the timing costs us. But I didn’t think it was anything that bad.”
Also, the Falcons promoted wide receiver Austin Trammell from the practice squad to the active roster for the regular-season finale, at 4:25 p.m. Sunday against the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
