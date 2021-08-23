ajc logo
Falcons’ Marlon Davidson returns to practice

Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson tackles Tennessee Titans running back Mekhi Sargent during the first half of exhibition game Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson tackles Tennessee Titans running back Mekhi Sargent during the first half of exhibition game Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who had a strong outing against Tennessee and then sat out against Miami with a left knee injury, returned to practice Monday.

Davidson, who’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 278 pounds, played in 51 games at Auburn and had 175 tackles, 29.4 tackles for losses and 17 sacks for the Tigers. He was drafted in the second-round of the 2020 draft.

Last season, Davidson played in only eight games and had eight tackles and one pass breakup. He competing for a starting spot or at least a spot in the defensive line rotation.

