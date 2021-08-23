Falcons’ Marlon Davidson returns to practice

Davidson, who’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 278 pounds, played in 51 games at Auburn and had 175 tackles, 29.4 tackles for losses and 17 sacks for the Tigers. He was drafted in the second-round of the 2020 draft.

Last season, Davidson played in only eight games and had eight tackles and one pass breakup. He competing for a starting spot or at least a spot in the defensive line rotation.