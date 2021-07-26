ajc logo
Falcons make moves before reporting for training camp

Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee (52) works during practice Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Flowery Branch. (John Bazemore/AP)
Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee (52) works during practice Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Flowery Branch. (John Bazemore/AP)

The Falcons reached the league roster of limit of 90 players on Monday when they signed outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee and offensive lineman Jason Spriggs.

The team had openings after cutting linebacker Barkevious Mingo recently and the release of running back Tony Brooks James.

Ellerbe, 24, was originally signed by the Falcons after the 2018 draft out of Rice. He also has spent time with the Chargers, Seahawks and Texans. Ellerbe, who’s 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, has played in seven NFL games. He spent 12 weeks on the Texans’ practice squad in 2020.

Bears offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) looks to make a block during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)
Bears offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) looks to make a block during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

Spriggs, 27, who was drafted in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 draft by the Green Bay Packers out of Indiana. Spriggs, who’s 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, has played in 44 games. He played eight games with the Bears in 2020. He has mostly played right tackle.

