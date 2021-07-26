Falcons make moves before reporting for training camp

The team had openings after cutting linebacker Barkevious Mingo recently and the release of running back Tony Brooks James.

Ellerbe, 24, was originally signed by the Falcons after the 2018 draft out of Rice. He also has spent time with the Chargers, Seahawks and Texans. Ellerbe, who’s 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, has played in seven NFL games. He spent 12 weeks on the Texans’ practice squad in 2020.