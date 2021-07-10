ajc logo
Report: Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo accused of crime in Texas

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Pro Football Talk reported Saturday afternoon that Falcons outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo is accused of a sex crime in Texas.

The web site’s report said that the offense is listed as indecency with child sexual contact.

Pro Football Talk published that “records in Tarrant County, Texas, show that Barkevious Levon Mingo of West Monroe, Louisiana, posted a $25,000 bond.”

The Falcons issued the following statement Saturday afternoon:

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Staff writer D. Orlando Ledbetter contributed to this article.

