Falcons make front-office moves

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons made five moves within their scouting department Tuesday.
Sal Conti (pro scout), Rushnell Harvey (player personnel coordinator), Donavan Ellison (football analyst), James McClintock (scouting assistant) and Hakeem Smith (scouting assistant) were added to the personnel department.
Conti, who joined the Falcons in 2021, was promoted from football analyst.
Harvey joined the Falcons in 2021 as a scouting assistant on the personnel staff.
Ellison most recently served as a football operations assistant for the Panthers in 2021.
McClintock joins the Falcons after serving as the assistant director of player personnel at Auburn.
Smith served as a student assistant in the University of Pittsburgh football recruiting office from 2019-22.
