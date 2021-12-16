Falcons’ Ledford whipping offensive line into shape

Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who came over from Tennessee, which had a high-powered rushing attack, got tired of the meek run game.

“He honestly challenged us,” running back Qadree Ollison said. “He’s been on great teams, playoff teams that have went deep into the playoffs. He told us, straight up, if you want to make the playoffs in this league, if you want to go deep in to the playoffs, you have to be able to run the ball.”

Ollison said the whole unit took the message to heart.

“Especially, in this league, you can’t just line up and drop back 50 times, especially in our division and the NFC where the pass rushers (are great),” Ollison said. “You have to grind it out, make the game grimy and gritty. He challenged us. If we want to make the playoffs, you’ve got to run the ball. We all took that personal on offense, and that’s what we’ve been doing these last few weeks.”

The Falcons have been moving the line of scrimmage by firing off the ball and working in unison. The offensive linemen are doing a better job of making their combination blocks.

Now, that the Falcons have established a baseline for their rushing attack, they want to continue to build on the progress.

“(Smith) always talks about, you know, each week, what are the challenges this week?” Ledford said. “That’s something in our (meeting) room that we want to talk about week in and week out. How well are we going to be able to go out this week and execute our fundamentals that’s going to allow us to play well up front, both in run and also in protecting (quarterback) Matt Ryan.”

The line didn’t give up a sack against the Panthers, but allowed five quarterback hits. Ryan is the most-hit quarterback in the league, so there is still plenty of room for improvement in pass protection.

“That’s the challenge each week for us,” Ledford said. “When the guys, they go out and they have some success out there obviously, it’s nice that they get to see that, but for those guys up front, the best thing about it is all season long it’s been about just how can we get better.”

Vital to the improvement has been the development of rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield.

“You take a look back at Jalen back from training camp to all the (exhibition) season,” Ledford said. “He’s taken a lot of snaps, and I like the way that he’s progressed throughout the season. … We’ve seen him even at practice, developing better habits. He knows the things that he has to work on.”

Mayfield has a tough assignment each week.

“He’s gone against some great defensive tackles throughout the year,” Ledford said. “I mean, obviously it’s the NFL, but just in our division alone there’s a lot of really good three-techniques, interior lineman that he gets to go against, and you see development with him with his game improving.

Ledford noted that left tackle Jake Matthews and right guard Chris Lindstrom set the tone for the line.

“They really hone in on the things that they have to work on,” Ledford said. “And they strain at practice. They work hard. The way that they work is the thing that impresses me the most with this group.”

The Falcons have ditched their plan to rotate centers Matt Hennessy and rookie Drew Dalman. The Falcons went with Hennessy in the second half against Tampa Bay and the whole game against Carolina.

Also, right tackle Kaleb McGary held up against the Panthers.

Smith is not surprised by the improved play on the line.

“Well, it’s just a culmination of trying to improve and doing your job better,” Smith said. “I think that’s what you’re seeing. ... There’s nothing real flashy about it. ... We got a huge challenge this week, going out to San Francisco.”

