Falcons’ Kyle Pitts not fully recovered from knee surgery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
13 minutes ago
X

BOSTON -- Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is not fully recovered from his knee surgery, Falcons coach Arthur Smith admitted on Monday in a virtual call with the Atlanta media.

“Look at him, obviously he’s out there,” Smith said. “Again, there are no perfect time tables. But there are certain things, you see him and he’s doing really well right now and there are certain things that he can’t (do well). It’s been a journey back. He’s going to get there.”

ExploreKyle Pitts has surgery in 2022 to repair Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee

Pitts, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has been targeted 21 times in the Falcons’ first four games. He has 11 receptions for 121 yards, including two catches for 21 yards in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Again, I’d hate to put percentages on it, but you have to acknowledge that I thought (against Jacksonville) that there were some things outside that he looked as fast as he did as a rookie,” Smith said. “It’s getting close… but to Kyle’s credit he continues to work and work behind the scenes and has never made an excuse out of anything.”

Pitts suffered his injury during the 11th game of the 2022 season and was on injured reserve when quarterback Desmond Ridder was inserted into the lineup for the the last four games. It’s clear, after Ridder missed a wide-open Pitts on the second series against Detroit, that they still are working on their chemistry and connections in the passing attack.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“I feel like it’s coming along well,” Pitts told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution of his connection with Ridder last Friday in London before the loss to the Jaguars. “This is my first year playing with Des. So, we are still (working on it). Everything is growing. The relationship is growing. It’s a long season, and we’re putting it together.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

BREAKING
Body of Brookhaven woman found in Gwinnett; boyfriend charged1h ago

Credit: TNS

ONLY ON AJC
As Kaiser Permanente employees prepare to strike, Georgia may be spared
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Georgia Gwinnett faculty senate weighs no-confidence vote in leaders
1h ago

Credit: Lauren Hubbard

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Revered journalist Sonia Murray on covering Atlanta hip-hop’s rise
3h ago

Credit: Lauren Hubbard

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Revered journalist Sonia Murray on covering Atlanta hip-hop’s rise
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why these five celebrities love the Braves
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jaguars throttle Falcons, 23-7
1h ago
What’s wrong with Falcons? Ask the veterans
6h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ offense still in moth balls
21h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Routine alert test sparks conspiracies
4h ago
Things to know about the Nobel Prizes
8h ago
‘A little bit magical’: Scenes from Jimmy Carter’s birthday - Story, many photos
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top