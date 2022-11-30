Falcons’ Kyle Pitts out for remainder of season

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the remainder of the season, coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday.
Pitts, who has 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns this season, underwent a procedure Tuesday that Smith declined to identify.
Pitts suffered an apparent knee injury in the team’s 27-24 win against the Bears on Nov. 20. Smith said he expected that Pitts likely would miss remainder of season, but needed final word after doctor’s evaluation of the injury.
Smith said the team has no worries that Pitts, in his second season after he was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft from Florida, will return for next season. A Pro Bowler as a rookie, Pitts has 96 receptions for 1,382 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games with the Falcons
The Falcons will host Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
