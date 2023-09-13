BreakingNews
Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records

Falcons’ Jessie Bates III named NFC defensive player of the week

Atlanta Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Jessie Bates III was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week for Week 1 on Wednesday by the NFL.

Bates, who signed a four-year, $64.02 million contract in free agency, finished with 10 total tackles, two interceptions, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in the Falcons’ 24-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The Falcons scored 17 points off of the three turnovers that Bates forced.

Bates became the first Falcon to have multiple interceptions in a season opener since Bobby Butler in 1984.

