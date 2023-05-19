X

Falcons' Jerry Gray to participate in NFL's Coach Accelerator program

Atlanta Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH -- Jerry Gray, the Falcons’ assistant head coach/defense, is among the 40 diverse coaching candidates who will participate in the Coach Accelerator program next week at the NFL’s spring meetings in Minneapolis.

The Coach Accelerator program, which was held in Atlanta last year for the first time, is designed to give minority coaching and general manager candidates access and exposure to owners and executives with the opportunity to build relationships.

Gray participated in the program last season when was a member of the Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff. In all, eight coaches and three executives who participated in the program in Atlanta were hired in new roles, including new Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon.

In addition to Gray, 15 of the 40 participants attended last May.

“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”

2023 COACH ACCELERATOR PARTICIPANTS

Teryl Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Beatty. Los Angeles Chargers

Marcus Brady, Philadelphia Eagles

Callie Brownson, Cleveland Browns

Mike Caldwell, Jacksonville Jaguars

DeMarcus Covington, New England Patriots

Ronald Curry, New Orleans Saints

Matt Daniels, Minnesota Vikings

Sean Desai, Philadelphia Eagles

Tony Dews, Tennessee Titans

Aden Durde, Dallas Cowboys

Jon Embree, Miami Dolphins

Leslie Frazier, Not currently with a team

Jerry Gray, Atlanta Falcons

Pep Hamilton, Not currently with a team

Richard Hightower, Chicago Bears

Frisman Jackson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Jerrod Johnson, Houston Texans

Randy Jordan, Washington Commanders

Kerry Joseph, Seattle Seahawks

Cato June, Indianapolis Colts

Thaddeus Lewis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Charles London, Tennessee Titans

Anthony Lynn, San Francisco 49ers

Keenan McCardell, Minnesota Vikings

Thomas McGaughey, New York Giants

Dave Merritt, Kansas City Chiefs

Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Jeff Nixon, New York Giants

Tony Oden, New York Jets

Christian Parker, Denver Broncos

Aubrey Pleasant, Los Angeles Rams

Kris Richard, Not currently with a team

Kelly Skipper, Buffalo Bills

Willie Taggart, Baltimore Ravens

Drew Terrell, Arizona Cardinals

Troy Walters, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Whitt Jr., Dallas Cowboys

Greg Williams, Green Bay Packers

Vote here! Do you have a concrete opinion on Braves' new sponsor patch?
