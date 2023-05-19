Falcons’ Jerry Gray to participate in NFL’s Coach Accelerator program

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Jerry Gray, the Falcons’ assistant head coach/defense, is among the 40 diverse coaching candidates who will participate in the Coach Accelerator program next week at the NFL’s spring meetings in Minneapolis.
The Coach Accelerator program, which was held in Atlanta last year for the first time, is designed to give minority coaching and general manager candidates access and exposure to owners and executives with the opportunity to build relationships.
Gray participated in the program last season when was a member of the Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff. In all, eight coaches and three executives who participated in the program in Atlanta were hired in new roles, including new Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon.
In addition to Gray, 15 of the 40 participants attended last May.
“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”
2023 COACH ACCELERATOR PARTICIPANTS
Teryl Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Beatty. Los Angeles Chargers
Marcus Brady, Philadelphia Eagles
Callie Brownson, Cleveland Browns
Mike Caldwell, Jacksonville Jaguars
DeMarcus Covington, New England Patriots
Ronald Curry, New Orleans Saints
Matt Daniels, Minnesota Vikings
Sean Desai, Philadelphia Eagles
Tony Dews, Tennessee Titans
Aden Durde, Dallas Cowboys
Jon Embree, Miami Dolphins
Leslie Frazier, Not currently with a team
Jerry Gray, Atlanta Falcons
Pep Hamilton, Not currently with a team
Richard Hightower, Chicago Bears
Frisman Jackson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Jerrod Johnson, Houston Texans
Randy Jordan, Washington Commanders
Kerry Joseph, Seattle Seahawks
Cato June, Indianapolis Colts
Thaddeus Lewis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Charles London, Tennessee Titans
Anthony Lynn, San Francisco 49ers
Keenan McCardell, Minnesota Vikings
Thomas McGaughey, New York Giants
Dave Merritt, Kansas City Chiefs
Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions
Jeff Nixon, New York Giants
Tony Oden, New York Jets
Christian Parker, Denver Broncos
Aubrey Pleasant, Los Angeles Rams
Kris Richard, Not currently with a team
Kelly Skipper, Buffalo Bills
Willie Taggart, Baltimore Ravens
Drew Terrell, Arizona Cardinals
Troy Walters, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Whitt Jr., Dallas Cowboys
Greg Williams, Green Bay Packers
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author