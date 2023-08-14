Falcons’ Jalen Mayfield getting swing tackle audition

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield is getting an audition at left tackle.

Mayfield started 16 games and playing 992 offensive snaps at left guard during the 2021 season. He’s been working at left tackle the past few practices and the team looks for someone who could possibly fill the ‘swing’ tackle position - a third tackle behind starters Jake Matthews (left) and Caleb McGary (right).

“We are a couple of weeks from the regular season and somebody needs to take that swing tackle spot,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “So, there are a lot of ways you can logistically do it. I think he has had some good days at right tackle. If you’re going to be the third tackle...”

The third tackle on game-day has to fill-in on the right or left side in someone is injured.

“At the end of the day, everybody in this league is looking for tackles and the third tackle,” Smith said. “It’s an opportunity for Jalen to see if he can go over there and play that other side as well.”

