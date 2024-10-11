Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen out for Sunday vs. Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was declared out for the game against the Panthers on Friday by coach Raheem Morris.

Andersen, who suffered a knee injury on a special-teams play late in the game against the Saints on Sept. 29, did not practice this week. He did not play in the last game against the Bucs on Oct. 3.

With Andersen out, inside linebacker Nate Landman, who ranked third on the team with 110 tackles last season, could give the defense a boost. He has his 21-day window to return activated Wednesday. Rookie inside linebacker JD Bertrand didn’t start against the Bucs, but he played 72% of the defensive snaps and finished with five tackles.