Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen out for Sunday vs. Panthers

Falcons head coach Rahim Morris watches Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) carried out of the field by Falcons medical staff during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
48 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was declared out for the game against the Panthers on Friday by coach Raheem Morris.

Andersen, who suffered a knee injury on a special-teams play late in the game against the Saints on Sept. 29, did not practice this week. He did not play in the last game against the Bucs on Oct. 3.

With Andersen out, inside linebacker Nate Landman, who ranked third on the team with 110 tackles last season, could give the defense a boost. He has his 21-day window to return activated Wednesday. Rookie inside linebacker JD Bertrand didn’t start against the Bucs, but he played 72% of the defensive snaps and finished with five tackles.

Falcons defensive back Dee Alford, who’s in the concussion protocol, participated fully in practice Thursday.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring) also fully participated Thursday.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee), running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring) and Landman (calf/quad) were limited Thursday.

