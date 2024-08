FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, the team’s second-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, suffered a shoulder injury and did not practice Thursday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Thursday. He is listed as day-to-day.

Defensive end Zach Harrison suffered an oblique injury and also is day-to-day.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant suffered a hamstring injury in his second practice with the team.