Falcons’ injury report: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke limited with ankle injury

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who guided the Falcons to a 29-10 victory over the Colts on Sunday, was limited in practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, according to the team’s official injury report.

Heinicke played all 64 snaps in the game against the Colts, and no injury was announced during the game. Also, Smith didn’t mention the quarterback when asked for injury updates Monday and Wednesday before practice.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Heinicke took over for Desmond Ridder at quarterback after the loss to the Panthers the previous Sunday.

In addition to Heinicke, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle), center Drew Dalman (ankle), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) all were limited.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive end Calais Campbell did not practice, as they received veteran rest days.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top