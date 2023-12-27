Falcons’ injury report: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke limited with ankle injury

FLOWERY BRANCH — Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who guided the Falcons to a 29-10 victory over the Colts on Sunday, was limited in practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, according to the team’s official injury report.

Heinicke played all 64 snaps in the game against the Colts, and no injury was announced during the game. Also, Smith didn’t mention the quarterback when asked for injury updates Monday and Wednesday before practice.

Heinicke took over for Desmond Ridder at quarterback after the loss to the Panthers the previous Sunday.