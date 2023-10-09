Falcons’ injury report: McGary’s knee injury doesn’t appear to be long-term

Atlanta Falcons
By
21 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary left Sunday’s game against the Texans with a knee injury and did not return.

Defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback A.J. Terrell were both checked for concussions and were cleared to return.

“Kaleb, I think nothing major, but we’ll have to see how the week goes,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “Calais (Campbell) same thing. We’ve got some bumps and bruises, but nothing to report that’s anything that should keep anybody out long-term. Glad to see how the next 48 hours go and (see) who’s available on Wednesday.”

Storm Norton, who was recently signed on Sept. 26, took over for McGary and finished the game.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC1h ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Take a look at Portman’s vertical vision for Amsterdam Walk
8h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Griffin murder suspect arrested in shooting outside high school football game
3h ago

Top Senate Republicans seek to reprimand Willis over Trump charges
2h ago

Top Senate Republicans seek to reprimand Willis over Trump charges
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines today
7h ago
The Latest

5 things we learned from the Falcons’ win over Texans
49m ago
Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Texans
6h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Desmond Ridder shuts up his critics with 329 yards passing and a...
12h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
20h ago
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top