Falcons’ injury report: McGary’s knee injury doesn’t appear to be long-term

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary left Sunday’s game against the Texans with a knee injury and did not return.

Defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback A.J. Terrell were both checked for concussions and were cleared to return.

“Kaleb, I think nothing major, but we’ll have to see how the week goes,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “Calais (Campbell) same thing. We’ve got some bumps and bruises, but nothing to report that’s anything that should keep anybody out long-term. Glad to see how the next 48 hours go and (see) who’s available on Wednesday.”

Storm Norton, who was recently signed on Sept. 26, took over for McGary and finished the game.

