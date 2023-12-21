Falcons injury report: McGary, Onyemata return to practice Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons could get a boost from the return of right tackle Kaleb McGary and defensive tackle David Onyemata, who both returned to practice Thursday.

The Falcons (6-8) are set to host the Colts (8-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

McGary (right knee injury) and Onyemata (ankle) missed the past two games and were limited in practice.