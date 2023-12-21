Falcons injury report: McGary, Onyemata return to practice Thursday

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) with Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons could get a boost from the return of right tackle Kaleb McGary and defensive tackle David Onyemata, who both returned to practice Thursday.

The Falcons (6-8) are set to host the Colts (8-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

McGary (right knee injury) and Onyemata (ankle) missed the past two games and were limited in practice.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle), center Drew Dalman (ankle), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) and defensive end Calais Campbell (illness) were limited in practice.

Punter Bradley Pinion (personal matter), linebacker Bud Dupree (back) and center/guard Ryan Neuzil (illness) did not practice.

Fullback Keith Smith (ankle) fully participated in practice.

