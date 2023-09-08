BreakingNews
Georgia’s Trump grand juries: Here’s what you need to know

Falcons’ injury report: Jeff Okudah declared out for opener Sunday

KhaDarel Hodge (ankle); Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) are questionable

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons’ cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was carted off the field Aug. 4 with ankle injury, was declared out of the season opener Friday.

His injury is listed as a foot injury on the team’s official injury report.

Tre Flowers has been working with the first-team defense and is expected to start opposite of cornerback A.J. Terrell, when the Falcons face the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Flowers, a veteran who signed in free agency, has started 41 games in the NFL for the Bengals and Seahawks.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (ankle) and wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) are listed as questionable. Hodge fully participated in practice Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday.

Patterson was limited Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Panthers will be without veteran wide receiver D.J. Chark (hamstring), and wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is questionable.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

NEW DETAILS
Georgia’s Trump grand juries: Here’s what you need to know1h ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
1h ago

NEW VIDEO
Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

‘Dangerous?’ Why most Georgia Republicans aren’t picking 2024 candidates yet
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

‘Dangerous?’ Why most Georgia Republicans aren’t picking 2024 candidates yet
3h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
6h ago
The Latest

Falcons look to win first season opener at home since 2015
2h ago
QB Corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Panthers’ defense
5h ago
NFC South: Bryce Young era starts in Charlotte
5h ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top