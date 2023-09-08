Falcons’ injury report: Jeff Okudah declared out for opener Sunday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons’ cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was carted off the field Aug. 4 with ankle injury, was declared out of the season opener Friday.

His injury is listed as a foot injury on the team’s official injury report.

Tre Flowers has been working with the first-team defense and is expected to start opposite of cornerback A.J. Terrell, when the Falcons face the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Flowers, a veteran who signed in free agency, has started 41 games in the NFL for the Bengals and Seahawks.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (ankle) and wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) are listed as questionable. Hodge fully participated in practice Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday.

Patterson was limited Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Panthers will be without veteran wide receiver D.J. Chark (hamstring), and wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is questionable.