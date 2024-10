FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback Dee Alford, the team’s top nickel back, is in the concussion protocol, coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday.

Alford left the game against the Buccaneers on Thursday. Antonio Hamilton Sr. replaced him in the defense.

Also, linebacker Troy Andersen, who suffered a knee injury in the win over the Saints on Sept. 29, is day-to-day. Andersen did not play against the Bucs.