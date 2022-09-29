ajc logo
X

Falcons’ injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson out of practice, resting knee

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, after rushing for a career-high 141 yards, did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Patterson was listed as “resting player, knee” on the injury report on both days. Falcons coach Arthur Smith was not available to explain the designation and the Falcons have a policy not letting players who didn’t practice speak to the media.

Patterson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Patterson rushed 17 times and had a touchdown run Sunday in the 27-23 win over Seattle.

Patterson reached 20.7 mph on his 40-yard run in the third quarter, according to Next Gen Stats. It the fastest time recorded by a Falcon this season and the fourth fastest among all running backs in the NFL.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings1h ago

Credit: Hannah Mattix

Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’
6h ago

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider

Credit: Adam Krohn

Veteran coaches from around the state discuss differences in coaching kids today...
4h ago

Credit: Adam Krohn

Veteran coaches from around the state discuss differences in coaching kids today...
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things to know about the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ron Schwane

Browns’ Kevin Stefanski on the Falcons: ‘We know that we have our work cut out for us’
22h ago
Falcons’ injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson gets day to rest his knee
22h ago
Falcons’ Jared Bernhardt reports that his mom in Florida is fine
23h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top