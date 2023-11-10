Falcons’ in-game adjustments on defense likely critical Sunday vs. Cardinals

BreakingNews
31 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons do not have any film of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray playing in their new offense.

The Falcons’ defense, which will need to make in-game adjustments, will be on the hot seat against Murray and the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, in his first season with the team, was defensive coordinator for the Eagles the past two seasons. He hired Drew Petzing from the Browns to be his offensive coordinator and told him to implement the Eagles’ offense.

“We have to go back and watch a little bit of the Eagles’ (videotape) and see how the offense ran with the idea guys in there, Jalen Hurts,” Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell said. “I think they are going to be able to do a lot more than what they‘ve done in the past (this season) with Kyler.”

The Falcons are ready for some shots down the field.

“He throws a great deep ball,” Campbell said. “He likes to move around and scramble and beat you with his legs. He’s pretty much the whole package. I think there will be some in-game adjustments we’ll have to make on the fly.”

Joshua Dobbs started eight games for the Cardinals before he was traded to the Vikings. Clayton Tune, a fifth-round pick from Houston this year, started last week against the Browns in a 27-0 loss.

“Kyler brings another dynamic that you don’t really see on tape,” Campbell said. “He can do just so much more. He’s just a more gifted guy than what they have on tape.”

Murray sustained a torn ACL in his right knee in December. The Cardinals are 1-13 in his absence.

“Honestly, he’s a premium player when he’s going and doing well,” Campbell said. “Even though he’s coming off injury, we have to expect him to be at his very best.”

The Cardinals did upset Dallas 28-16 on Sept. 24. The Falcons, without much on-point film, will have to play some assignment football.

“When you play against a team like this, they do so many different things, and they do them well,” Campbell said. “It becomes like a read-your-key, training-camp rule, type of football game.”

The Falcons’ can’t fall for the misdirection plays or play-action fakes.

“They have a lot of moving parts,” Campbell said. “They try to trick you and kind of set you up. You have to kind of just read your keys and play physical and try to disrupt things.”

After Dobbs got loose for 66 yards on seven carries Sunday against them with the Vikings, the Falcons worked on scrambling quarterbacks.

“We have to keep him in the pocket,” Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said of Murray. “We can not let him run around. We have to make him a pocket passer.”

