TRAFFIC ALERT | Midtown's Peachtree Street closed amid training center protest
Falcons have decisions headed into free agency next week

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Trishton Jackson (9) converts a two-point conversion covered by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah during the second half an NFL football game In Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. The Vikings won 31 - 28. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Trishton Jackson (9) converts a two-point conversion covered by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah during the second half an NFL football game In Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. The Vikings won 31 - 28. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
17 minutes ago

The Falcons are $41.6 million under the salary cap when the new league business year starts next week, according to spotrac.com.

That’s plenty of room to work in a contract for quarterback Kirk Cousins, if he does not re-sign with the Vikings, when free agency begins on Wednesday. The Falcons don’t have any pressing free agent matters internally. If they get Cousins, that would keep them from going after any other major players in free agency.

The Falcons have moved on from tight end Jonnu Smith, who was released during the NFL scouting combine last week.

Coming off career highs in catches (50) and receiving yards (582), Smith had a meeting with the Dolphins on Tuesday, according to the Miami Herald. Smith’s projected market value is two-year, $11.3 million, according to spotrac.com.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah may be headed to free agency. He played in 13 games and made nine starts last season. He played sparingly over the last five games as the team moved to rookie defensive Clark Phillips III. The Falcons picked up Okudah, who was the third player taken in the 2020 draft by the Lions, for a fifth-round pick. He had 44 tackles, three tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Quarterbacks completed 65.5% of their passes when throwing at Okudah and had a 94.6 passer rating, according to profootballreference.com’s advanced statistics. He gave up 528 yards passing, 322 through the air and 206 after the catch and only had one missed tackle. His projected market value is four-years, $59 million, by spotrac.com.

In addition to Okudah, defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Bud Dupree were the most productive players last season headed for free agency. Campbell and Dupree had 6.5 sacks each, accounting for 31% of the Falcons sacks (13 of 42).

Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson had a down year. He’s projected market value is one-year, $2.5 million.

Other prospective free agents include: wide receiver Mack Hollins, fullback Keith Smith, wide receiver Van Jefferson, defensive tackle Kentavious Street, wide receiver Scotty Miller, cornerback Tre Flowers, tight end Mycole Pruitt, wide receiver Khadarel Hodge, guard/center Matt Hennessy, defensive end Joe Graziano and quarterback Logan Woodside.

Restricted free agents are defensive tackle Albert Huggins, offensive tackle Ethan Greenridge and tight end Feleipe Franks.

