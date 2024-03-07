Falcons have decisions headed into free agency next week

Coming off career highs in catches (50) and receiving yards (582), Smith had a meeting with the Dolphins on Tuesday, according to the Miami Herald. Smith’s projected market value is two-year, $11.3 million, according to spotrac.com.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah may be headed to free agency. He played in 13 games and made nine starts last season. He played sparingly over the last five games as the team moved to rookie defensive Clark Phillips III. The Falcons picked up Okudah, who was the third player taken in the 2020 draft by the Lions, for a fifth-round pick. He had 44 tackles, three tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Quarterbacks completed 65.5% of their passes when throwing at Okudah and had a 94.6 passer rating, according to profootballreference.com’s advanced statistics. He gave up 528 yards passing, 322 through the air and 206 after the catch and only had one missed tackle. His projected market value is four-years, $59 million, by spotrac.com.

In addition to Okudah, defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Bud Dupree were the most productive players last season headed for free agency. Campbell and Dupree had 6.5 sacks each, accounting for 31% of the Falcons sacks (13 of 42).

Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson had a down year. He’s projected market value is one-year, $2.5 million.

Other prospective free agents include: wide receiver Mack Hollins, fullback Keith Smith, wide receiver Van Jefferson, defensive tackle Kentavious Street, wide receiver Scotty Miller, cornerback Tre Flowers, tight end Mycole Pruitt, wide receiver Khadarel Hodge, guard/center Matt Hennessy, defensive end Joe Graziano and quarterback Logan Woodside.

Restricted free agents are defensive tackle Albert Huggins, offensive tackle Ethan Greenridge and tight end Feleipe Franks.