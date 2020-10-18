Falcons' game is on for today, no new positive tests

Defensive line coaches Jess Simpson and Tosh Lupoi did not travel with the team to Minnesota, and defensive end John Cominsky was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Simpson tested positive and Lupoi is in a contact tracing situation.

Earlier in the week, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons shut down their facilities Thursday after Simpson tested positive. The team reopened the facilities Friday with additional protocols.