Falcons have more COVID-19 cases, take 2 planes to Minnesota

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, the Atlanta Falcons defensive unit runs an agility drill at the NFL football teams practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. The Atlanta Falcons shut their facility Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, following one new positive test for COVID-19. The team remains scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Defensive line coaches Jess Simpson and Tosh Lupoi did not travel with the team to Minnesota, and defensive end John Cominsky was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Earlier in the week, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons shut down their facilities Thursday after an assistant coach tested positive. The team reopened the facilities Friday with additional protocols.

Outside linebacker coach Aden Durde will assist coaching the defensive line in the game. The Falcons (0-5) are set to play the Vikings (1-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The status of the game was not affected by this moves.

Linebacker Edmond Robinson and defensive tackle Chris Slayton were promoted from the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for the Minnesota game.

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18al trial

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

