Falcons have more COVID-19 cases, take 2 planes to Minnesota

Earlier in the week, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons shut down their facilities Thursday after an assistant coach tested positive. The team reopened the facilities Friday with additional protocols.

Outside linebacker coach Aden Durde will assist coaching the defensive line in the game. The Falcons (0-5) are set to play the Vikings (1-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The status of the game was not affected by this moves.