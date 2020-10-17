Falcons have more COVID-19 cases, take 2 planes to Minnesota

Defensive line coaches Jess Simpson and Tosh Lupoi did not travel with the team to Minnesota, and defensive end John Cominsky was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Earlier in the week, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons shut down their facilities Thursday after an assistant coach tested positive. The team reopened the facilities Friday with additional protocols.
Outside linebacker coach Aden Durde will assist coaching the defensive line in the game. The Falcons (0-5) are set to play the Vikings (1-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The status of the game was not affected by this moves.
Linebacker Edmond Robinson and defensive tackle Chris Slayton were promoted from the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for the Minnesota game.
Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Falcons' next four games
Our journalists are committed to pursuing the facts.Thank you for subscribing toThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18al trial
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com