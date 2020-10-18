Inactives: Falcons at Vikings

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (groin) who had a big game against the Falcons last season was declared out on Friday.

In addition to Cook, cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring), return specialist K.J. Osborn (hamstring) and right guard Dru Samia (wrist) were also declared out.

Cornerback HOlton Hill was the Vikings’ lone game-day inactive.

Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher in yards (489) and touchdowns (seven), suffered a groin injury against Seattle on Sunday.

Jones has missed two games (Chicago, Carolina). He had nine catches for 157 yards in the season opener against Seattle. He was slowed against Dallas and was used as a decoy. He caught two passes for 24 yards and dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage on a gadget play.

Jones didn’t play against the Chicago Bears and left the game after the first half against Green Bay. He caught four passes for 32 yards against the Packers, but did not play in the second half.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

