Inactives: Falcons at Vikings

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who was limited in practice with a hamstring injury and not listed on Friday’s official pregame injury report, is set to return against the Vikings on Sunday.
Falcons game day inactives include cornerback Jordan Miller, running back Qadree Ollison and offensive tackle John Wetzel.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) were declared out of the game on Friday. Also, defensive end John Cominsky was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Linebacker Edmond Robinson and defensive tackle Chris Slayton were promoted from the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for the Minnesota game.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (groin) who had a big game against the Falcons last season was declared out on Friday.
In addition to Cook, cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring), return specialist K.J. Osborn (hamstring) and right guard Dru Samia (wrist) were also declared out.
Cornerback HOlton Hill was the Vikings’ lone game-day inactive.
Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher in yards (489) and touchdowns (seven), suffered a groin injury against Seattle on Sunday.
Jones has missed two games (Chicago, Carolina). He had nine catches for 157 yards in the season opener against Seattle. He was slowed against Dallas and was used as a decoy. He caught two passes for 24 yards and dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage on a gadget play.
Jones didn’t play against the Chicago Bears and left the game after the first half against Green Bay. He caught four passes for 32 yards against the Packers, but did not play in the second half.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
