Falcons re-open practice facility

In this May 22, 2018, file photo, the Atlanta Falcons defensive unit runs an agility drill at the NFL football teams practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. The Atlanta Falcons shut their facility Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, following one new positive test for COVID-19. The team remains scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: Curtis Compton