X

Falcons re-open practice facility

In this May 22, 2018, file photo, the Atlanta Falcons defensive unit runs an agility drill at the NFL football teams practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. The Atlanta Falcons shut their facility Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, following one new positive test for COVID-19. The team remains scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 33 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons opened back up their facilities to players, coaches and staff on Friday, just a day after shutting down after a player was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and an assistant coach tested positive.

The Falcons' facilities in Flowery Branch were re-opened under the NFL’s supplemental intensive protocols.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, in consultation with medical experts, determines when a club must follow the Post Exposure COVID procedures.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18al trial

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

