Falcons re-open practice facility

The Falcons opened back up their facilities to players, coaches and staff on Friday, just a day after shutting down after a player was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and an assistant coach tested positive.
The Falcons' facilities in Flowery Branch were re-opened under the NFL’s supplemental intensive protocols.
Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, in consultation with medical experts, determines when a club must follow the Post Exposure COVID procedures.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
