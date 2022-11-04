Falcons’ Frank Bush on Troy Andersen: ‘He’s been doing a good job for us’

FLOWERY BRANCH – Here’s what Falcons inside linebackers coach Frank Bush had to say to the media on Thursday:
On Troy Andersen’s snaps decreasing last week: “It was just the ebb and flow of the game. We had plans to get him in there and doing some stuff with him. We got him in a few snaps (26, 32%). The ebb and flow of the game didn’t call for it. It will be that way going forward when we have a plan for him. If the game situations calls for it, he’ll go out there.”
On Andersen’s speed: “He is a big guy that can run. We do try to find situations to get him out there and free him up, let him run around and go make plays. He’s got to know the bulk of the defense. We are not concerned about those things that he knows or not. It’s just that we’ve got two guys out in front of him that are doing a good job. When his opportunities have come, he gets out there and he’s been doing a good job for us.”
On Andersen at this point in his rookie year: “I think it’s incredible. The guy is a really sharp football player. The thing that he needs is just time on task. He needs reps. He needs reps, reps, reps. He’s getting those reps through practice and sometimes in the game. He understands. He has a grasp of it. Now, he’s got to go physically do it.”
On the keys to Andersen’s development: “Sharp kid. He gets what we are saying. He’s played a lot of different positions. He has a natural feel for football and all of the things that go along with it. Now, it’s just about having his feet in the technique and getting reps at practice, in the game and gaining confidence.”
On how the veterans have helped Andersen: “They just keep kind of telling the kid that your time will come. When they call you, make sure that you’re ready to go. They talk about different situations in-game and how to handle certain guys, certain schemes. They are kind of bringing him along in that way. They can see the progress in practice. They see some of the flashes in games. We’ve got a good group. We’ve got good energy in that room. They take care of each other.”
On Rashaan Evans familiarity in the scheme: “Rashaan, just like all players, he needs reps of course, but because he’s been around, we are able to move Mykal (Walker) around and add Troy to the mix. Kind of get a three-man rotation and every once in a while a four (man rotation) with Nick (Kwiatkoski) out there. Rashaan’s experience allows us to do some things to kind of get other guys ready. Conversely, it helps Troy a little bit as well.”
On Lorenzo Carter: “He’s done a great job. Every time I see him, he’s scores a touchdown. We knew that when Lorenzo came in, he was a talented young football player that spent his time with the Giants and that he was still developing. I think what we see now is a kid that’s developing confidence. He makes plays. He’s confident. He’s a great teammate. Probably, one of the better people you want to meet. All of those things are starting to come to fruition. He’s doing a good job for us.”
On Evans’ presence: “Rashaan is kind of an aggressive, gritty guy. He’s brought that to the room. He’s kind of throw back linebacker in the sense of his first option is to hit, then his second option is to hit and maybe the third one as well. But he’s brought that grittiness I think we needed with Mykal kind of moving from one position to the next position and adding all of the rookies in the room. You kind of need a veteran guy who still has some throwback mentality that wants to bang around. That’s what linebackers do. He embraces that role and likes doing it. The other guys see it and they try to emulate that.”
On Nate Landman’s progress: “Nate is doing a great job. Obviously he was kind of a wildcard as he made the team. He made the team because he worked at it. He earned his stripes and did the things he was supposed to do to earn his way on this football team. He dressed and played some for us earlier because quite frankly the kid is very instinctive. He knows where he is in space is what I like to say. So, he keeps himself out of harm’s way. He’s always clean with his assignments and he makes a play or two when he’s out there. We like him. We like him a lot. We think the whole group is doing a nice job and progressing well.”
On getting Dorian Etheridge back: “We brought Dorian back. He was (injured) right toward the end of the (exhibition) season. He was trending the right way. We were hoping to get him back and that nobody else would sign him. We got him back and now we just have to get him in the fold, back doing the things he was doing. He was getting better every day. Hopefully, he can keep trending and do that. We’ll have a young linebacker group that we can kind of throw in there and do some different things with.”
