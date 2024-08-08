Falcons’ first-time NFL coordinators easing into their key roles

“It’s been pretty smooth,” Robinson said. “(Coach) Sean (McVay), when I was in L.A., let me have a lot of opportunities to do some of these things. Certainly, the level of it is different now.”

Robinson plans to lean on his staff, including offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who was named the run-game coordinator.

“We have so many guys on staff, and we’re utilizing everybody,” Robinson said. “Definitely, don’t feel overloaded. We work really well together. So, those guys have helped me out a ton. Certainly, the responsibility is a little bit higher, but a similar workflow that I’m used to.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Lake has had to be more creative while installing the defense without the benefit of tackling. There are a lot of simulated drills and imagination. The Falcons have to envision if the players are in the right position and then assume whether they would have made the tackle or the sack.

For example, they could be in the right spot, but in real football get faked out or run over.

“Really pleased with the way our guys use their hands, fit up in the run game,” Lake said.

The Falcons are converting to a 3-4 defense after using a 4-3 last season under former coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

“It’s just all about building this thing where the guys understand it, but we can rotate a bunch of personnel groupings,” Lake said. “Different people. On offense, they may see somebody as a known rusher. They may think he is going to rush, and all of a sudden that guy’s going to drop (into coverage).”

The Falcons are hoping to confuse the opponents with their alignments and responsibilities.

“The more we can do that, it looks very, very complex to our opponent,” Lake said. “But the way we install it, and the way our coaching staff installs it, we keep it very simple for us. But hopefully it causes a lot of headaches for our opponents.”

Both have key personnel issues facing them before the Steelers roll into town with former Falcons coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator.

Robinson has to figure out how to deploy running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London. Lake will have to manufacture a pass rush, settle on his inside linebackers, right cornerback and the safety spot opposite Jessie Bates III.

Robinson plans to feature Bijan Robinson at running back first before he starts moving him around the offense.

“There’s no doubt that Bijan can do a lot of things on the field,” Zac Robinson said. “Like any of these guys, it’s about not overloading them with too much. Making sure that first and foremost, that he’s a running back.”

But the Falcons believe they can put more on the second-year running back’s plate.

“There are going to be packages of plays throughout the week and when we really start game-planning,” Zac Robinson said. “Hey, you’re going to line up here and do this ... 100 percent. But that will be evolving as we go.”

Hard-charging running back Tyler Allgeier also will have a role.

“You have to pick your spots with him, how much you can get him on the field,” Robinson said. “Flow of the game sometimes dictates that. We can say hey, you’re going to play this amount of snaps, and the next thing you know, you’re playing the whole game. Football is a crazy game like that, but certainly Tyler is going to have a big role and certainly at certain points of the season, we’re going to be leaning on him.”

The Falcons have Pitts trying to play faster at tight end and also have him working at wide receiver.

“He’s been doing well,” Robinson said. “Really, it’s all of our tight ends doing tight end stuff and receiver stuff. Kyle certainly has that flexibility to be split out wide, to be in line. ... It’s been a really good start for Kyle so far.”

Robinson believes that London will let his play do his talking, while Ray-Ray McCloud is off to a good start as the slot receiver.

“Obviously, seeing him in the division (NFC West) for such a long time in L.A.,” Robinson said. “He always stood out on the tape (when playing at San Francisco). He was doing things right, whether he was getting the ball or not, he was separating. He was tough in the run game. There are a lot of things that Ray-Ray brings to this offense.”

Robinson plans to tailor the attack to his weapons.

“Your mind can start going in a thousand directions with offensive football,” he said. “There are certain things that you kind of write down (and put it) in your back pocket, say hey, maybe we won’t get to this for three weeks. …Offenses are always evolving. You are always thinking.”

The Falcons added some bulk up front on defense to help stop the run. Lake knows the team has to stop the run before it can even get to some favorable pass-rushing situations.

“For me, pass rush is all 11,” Lake said. “It’s all 11. We (must) play really tight coverage for that quarterback to hold it an extra tick, for the pass rush to get home.”

He’s clearly cooking up some blitz packages.

“When we are rushing the passer, it may not just be the four down-rushers,” Lake said. “It may not just be the outside linebackers. It could be a corner. It could be a nickel. It could be Jessie Bates coming from 15 yards deep, rolling off the edge. It’s going to be all of our rushers.”

Lake wants to attack the opposing quarterback and the pass protection.

“That’s how our pass rush will really start to heat up,” Lake said.

Lake is pleased with the inside linebackers, Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman and Troy Andersen.

“This is a excellent problem to have,” Lake said. “There’s going to be times where all three could be on the grass. There’s going to be times where maybe one or maybe two or a combination of all three. Love their versatility.”

Cornerback Mike Hughes has been working with the first-team defense. He’s played in 72 games and made 22 starts in the NFL, but has not been able to hold down a starting position in a career that includes time with the Chiefs, Lions and Vikings.

“He had a really good spring,” Lake said. “So, he’s earned the right to have more reps and play with those guys (on the first-team defense).”

Also, the Falcons are looking at Richie Grant and DeMarcco Hellams at safety. Grant has been getting the bulk of the work with the first-team defense.

“We like Richie and DeMarcco,” Lake said. “You know, everyone’s got room for improvement. They’re playing well. They’ve gone back and forth, and you can expect those guys to continue to go back and forth. I think it’s two good players that we really like.”

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Bow Tie Chronicles