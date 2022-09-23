Falcons’ guard Elijah Wilkinson is out for Sunday’s game

SEATTLE -- Elijah Wilkinson, the Falcons’ starting left guard, was declared out of Sunday’s game by the Falcons on Friday.
Wilkinson did not practice Thursday to tend to a personal matter and was not present during the open portion of practice Friday.
Colby Gossett and Chuma Edoga worked at his position at Husky Stadium for the second day in row.
The Falcons (0-2) are set to face the Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.
Gossett, 27, who played at North Forsyth High, is listed on the depth chart as Wilkinson’s backup.
Gossett, who’s 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, was a sixth-round pick (213th overall) by the Vikings in 2018 out of Appalachian State. He played in five games for Arizona and started four games in 2018.
He spent time with the Patriots and Browns in 2019 and elected to opt out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 pandemic. He was waived by the Browns on Aug. 31, 2021, and claimed by the Falcons.
He played for Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford at Appalachian State.
He played in 14 games and made one start for the Falcons last season. He played 74 offensive snaps and gave up one sack. He also played 49 special-teams snaps.
Edoga, who played at McEachern and USC, was waived by the Jets on Aug. 30 and claimed by the Falcons. He has played in 24 games and made 12 starts, all at right or left tackle.
Edoga, 25, was drafted in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2019 draft by the Jets.
