Falcons’ guard Elijah Wilkinson is out for Sunday’s game

Gossett, who’s 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, was a sixth-round pick (213th overall) by the Vikings in 2018 out of Appalachian State. He played in five games for Arizona and started four games in 2018.

He spent time with the Patriots and Browns in 2019 and elected to opt out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 pandemic. He was waived by the Browns on Aug. 31, 2021, and claimed by the Falcons.

He played for Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford at Appalachian State.

He played in 14 games and made one start for the Falcons last season. He played 74 offensive snaps and gave up one sack. He also played 49 special-teams snaps.

Edoga, who played at McEachern and USC, was waived by the Jets on Aug. 30 and claimed by the Falcons. He has played in 24 games and made 12 starts, all at right or left tackle.

Edoga, 25, was drafted in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2019 draft by the Jets.

