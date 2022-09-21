ajc logo
Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Seahawks

Falcons defenders Deion Jones (from left), Isaiah Oliver, Dante Fowler, and Tyeler Davison gang tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

SEATTLE — What you should know about Sunday’s game when the Falcons (0-2) face the Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. at Lumen Stadium:

Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox. Play-by-play: Chris Myers. Analyst: Robert Smith. Sideline reporter: Jen Hale.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 2:25 p.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons channel 134 (384). Seahawks channel 81 (226).

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

