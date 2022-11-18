Falcons’ Drew Dalman embracing growth as starter

Even so, he still wants to get more comfortable as the Falcons journey through the second half of the season. What’s more, he wants to improve some of the skill-based techniques on the field, so he can be more impactful in that regard, too.

“I have plenty of room to grow in pass protection and in the run game with a few specific things,” Dalman said. “So, I’ll be working on those and measure myself against that.”

As the starter, Dalman has contributed to an offensive line that has open holes for the second-most rushing yards in the NFL.

“Nothing fancy, it’s just stuff we’ve been working on since Day 1,” Dalman said on what fuels the Falcons’ rushing attack. “We just got a bunch of guys that are great coaches that are putting us in the right spot. Playing hard and figuring it out. We still obviously made plenty of mistakes, and it could be better, so we’re still going towards what we really want.”

What the Falcons really want is to finish the regular season strong and secure a spot in the playoffs. They’re currently 4-6 and in second place in the NFC South heading into their home matchup against the 3-7 Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“Just being the team we know we can be, try to get some wins and try to get to the postseason and make a run,” Dalman said, referring to what he’s most excited for in the final slate of games. “That’s really our main focus, just winning games. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

Coach Arthur Smith has been comforted by the luxury of having two starter-caliber centers on his roster in Dalman and Hennessy, though he has stuck with his decision to start Dalman.

But, Dalman will no longer have Hennessy to back him up, as Hennessy went down with a knee injury in the Falcons’ loss to the Chargers on Nov. 6 and is now on injured reserve. Center Ryan Neuzil, on the practice squad, now serves as the backup while Hennessy is out.