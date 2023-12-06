Falcons’ Drew Dalman at the center of resurgence

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Dalman, who didn’t practice Wednesday, leans on right guard Chris Lindstrom a lot.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to play with those guys,” Dalman said. “They are awesome. Chris is an excellent example; he’s always helping me out.”

Before the Saints game Nov. 26, Falcons coach Arthur Smith challenged the offensive line to get after the Saints’ defensive front. The Falcons’ line responded.

“I think as a unit we are getting to where we should be,” said Dalman, who’s the son of former 49ers guard Chris Dalman, who was a Falcons assistant coach in 2005-06. “We are getting ourselves on the right page.”

Dalman, who was a fourth-round draft pick in 2021 out of Stanford, started all 17 games last season. He’s made strides in his second season as the starting center.

“Yeah, another young guy at a critical spot that’s continuing to improve,” Smith said. “It’s him and the quarterback. They touch the ball every play.”

Dalman also works hard and is a student of the game.

“Drew is another guy that’s extremely conscientious, works hard at it,” Smith said. “There’s a lot that we put on his plate. He’s continued to improve, and I thought he did a really good job in the run game (against the Jets on Sunday).”

Dalman replaced Matt Hennessy, who was drafted by the previous regime.

“Every year he’s been here, he’s improved,” Smith said. “As you’re going with a young quarterback and a young center, they’re working through some things at times, but (I) have a great appreciation for him.”

The Falcons average 135.2 yards rushing per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL. The Falcons have given up 33 sacks and are on pace to give up 51 sacks. Since the bye week, the Falcons didn’t allow a sack against the Saints and allowed three against the Jets.

“I just think we take pride in the way we work,” Lindstrom said. “I think we take pride in the way we play, and I think there’s real love and trust with each other. You know, I know four of us have now been playing together for three years. I think (Matthew) Bergeron is about as good of a rookie in the NFL as you can possibly find.”

The 51 sacks allowed would be the most since the Falcons allowed 64 sacks during the 2001 season. (Chris Chandler sacked 41 times, Michael Vick 21 and Doug Johnson twice).

The team “record” for sacks allowed was 70, which was set in 1968.

Against the Saints, Dalman, Lindstrom and Bergeron helped to spring running back Bijan Robinson for a 10-yard touchdown run.

“But yeah, there’s the backside cut-off was also excellent,” Dalman said. “The receivers are all blocking. Everybody was blocking, so it’s like a whole systemic thing.”

Bergeron had a nice seal block, and Robinson knifed his way to the end zone, running between Dalman and Bergeron.

“So, it’s very satisfying,” Dalman said of the play. “A ton of work on our end. A ton of work on the coaches’ end to be able to make that happen.”

The Falcons closed the game with nine consecutive running plays to take time of the clock and finish off the Saints.

“It was great,” Dalman said. “The unit was working really hard to execute in key moments like that and throughout the game. It was awesome to trust everybody up there as a whole offense, it’s all 11. It’s good to be able to execute with the game on the line.”

Smith didn’t want to go into detail about the team meeting where he challenged the offensive line.

“The message was sent,” Lindstrom said.

If Dalman doesn’t play Sunday, his duties will shift to Ryan Neuzil.

“Neuzil is ready to roll,” Smith said. “He was ready if he had to go in the game (against the Jets). Drew finished it. We’re talking about building depth. Neuzil will be ready to go if he needs to.”

