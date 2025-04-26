Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr.

Atlanta plans to give him a shot at the nickel back position.
Arizona wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (5) catches a pass in front of Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) for a two-point conversion during the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (Eric Gay/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arizona wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (5) catches a pass in front of Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) for a two-point conversion during the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (Eric Gay/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Fourth round (118th overall): Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

Age: 22.

Height: 5-foot-10 inches.

Weight: 194 pounds.

Arms: 28½ inches.

Hands: 8⅝ inches.

40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds.

10-yard split: 1.51 seconds.

Vertical: 35.5 inches.

Hometown: Denton, Texas.

ExploreRead more about the Falcons

Overview: He was projected to go in the fourth round in the AJC position-by-position series. The Falcons had him going higher, according to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Bowman, who had two picks last season, will be a coach’s favorite for his hair-on-fire playing style and constant motor. But there’s a place for a player like Bowman on every team. The Falcons plan to give him a shot at the nickel back position.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. runs a drill during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. The Falcons selected Bowman on Saturday with the 118th pick of the NFL draft. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Credit: AP

Falcons select ex-Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. in fourth round of NFL draft

The Atlanta Falcons kept their attention on the defense Saturday and selected smallish safety Billy Bowman Jr. with the 118th pick of the NFL draft in the fourth round.

2h ago

Falcons draft bio: A look at ex-Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker

All about the former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker, who the Atlanta Falcons picked with the 15th overall pick in the NFL draft.

What we learned about Georgia football from Thursday at the NFL draft and what comes next

With Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks off the board, Kirby Smart now has produced 20 first-round picks in his nine years at Georgia.

The Latest

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. runs a drill during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. The Falcons selected Bowman on Saturday with the 118th pick of the NFL draft. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Credit: AP

Falcons select ex-Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. in fourth round of NFL draft

2h ago

Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts

Falcons select safety Xavier Watts in the third round of the NFL draft

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.