Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr.

Fourth round (118th overall): Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Age: 22.
Height: 5-foot-10 inches.
Weight: 194 pounds.
Arms: 28½ inches.
Hands: 8⅝ inches.
40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds.
10-yard split: 1.51 seconds.
Vertical: 35.5 inches.
Hometown: Denton, Texas.
Overview: He was projected to go in the fourth round in the AJC position-by-position series. The Falcons had him going higher, according to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Bowman, who had two picks last season, will be a coach’s favorite for his hair-on-fire playing style and constant motor. But there’s a place for a player like Bowman on every team. The Falcons plan to give him a shot at the nickel back position.
