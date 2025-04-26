Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr.

Weight: 194 pounds.

Arms: 28½ inches.

Hands: 8⅝ inches.

40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds.

10-yard split: 1.51 seconds.

Vertical: 35.5 inches.

Hometown: Denton, Texas.

Explore Read more about the Falcons

Overview: He was projected to go in the fourth round in the AJC position-by-position series. The Falcons had him going higher, according to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Bowman, who had two picks last season, will be a coach’s favorite for his hair-on-fire playing style and constant motor. But there’s a place for a player like Bowman on every team. The Falcons plan to give him a shot at the nickel back position.