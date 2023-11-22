Falcons’ Desmond Ridder reflective about time as a backup

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Ridder, who made his NFL debut against New Orleans last season, will face them again when the Falcons (4-6) host the Saints (5-5) in a battle for first place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It just so happens that in our position only one guy could be the starter,” Ridder said. “That’s my job, so I have to take it and run with it.”

Ridder started four games last season and eight this season. He was the backup for the past two games.

“You get a different perspective of not only your self, but the offense as a whole,” Ridder said. “Sometimes, I feel like if it’s a practice or whatever, we lacked energy, so we have to keep energy after practice and keep energy up all throughout the game.”

Smith discussed the benching of Mark Rypien by Smith’s mentor Joe Gibbs in the 1990s. He benefited from a reset and came back to help Washington win the Super Bowl and become the MVP.

Smith has talked around what led the team to bench Ridder in the Tennessee game.

“I think there’s a lot of things going on,” Smith said. “I think everybody has their own stories or you can look at history or things that have gone on with different players and quarterbacks. Things have come up, and I think, if handled right, whether they’re unusual or more traditional, I think it’s different for every player.”

While the NFL-leading 12 turnovers were a factor, it was not the only issue.

“Just finding little ways to get better,” Ridder said.

Smith said, “So, there’s a lot going on, but I think that things, the way they worked out, I think we’re in a good spot. Certainly, Des is prepared, fired up and ready to go.”

Changes are in store for Ridder upon his return to the starting lineup. The Falcons don’t plan to keep doing the same things and getting the same results.

“Some of it will be personnel changes, and some of it will be a few schematic and logistical things,” Smith said of the changes.

The offensive line will not undergo any personnel changes.

“No,” Smith said. “No, not in regard to that (offensive line) personnel. No.”

But Smith and Ridder are on the same page moving forward.

“Yeah, it was a conversation that we had,” Smith said. “I try to make sure that we have direct conversations with all of the players. Certainly, in that circumstance or that situation, yeah. ... There’s no sugarcoating it. Those are the conversations we had every day.”

With Taylor Heinicke working on his hamstring injury, Logan Woodside is set to back up Ridder after being the emergency No. 3 quarterback all season.

The Falcons hope the time in a backup role was beneficial for Ridder.

“I think it can be very beneficial if you’ve got the right people involved,” Smith said. “And a lot of that is knowing that none of us are perfect but you have your reasons. They’re not just emotional, knee-jerk reactions.”

Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom believes Ridder will settle back in just fine.

“You have to stay in the moment,” Lindstrom said. “You can never get too high or too low.”

Returning against the rival Saints could also help Ridder.

“You understand the energy,” Lindstrom said. “It’s one of those weeks where you definitely don’t need to bring the energy yourself. There is plenty in the building. You can feel it.”

The Saints have made some changes on defense, but the style is the same.

“Those guys are a really talented front,” Lindstrom said. “One of the best defenses. (Defensive end) Cam (Jordan) leads them up front, and (linebacker) Demario (Davis) is probably one of the best linebackers in the league and has been so for a long time. We definitely have a challenge ahead of us.”

Smith said the team had to look at the bigger picture and not just how the offense was performing.

“He’s done a really good job of that and has taken advantage of what can be perceived as a major negative and try to turn it into a positive for not just the short-term, but for the rest of his career,” Smith said of Ridder.

Smith doesn’t believe Ridder’s first NFL start against the Saints last season is relevant.

“There’s a lot more starts under his belt,” Smith said. “This game will have its own story.”

