Falcons defense readies to face ‘decisive’ C.J. Stroud, Texans offense

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is turning heads only four games into his NFL career.

The 2023 first-round draft pick has powered Houston to a two-game win streak after starting 0-2. Statistically, he’s in the middle of the pack among NFL quarterbacks, ranking 15th with a 57.3 quarterback rating.

What makes Stroud so challenging to face?

“He gets the ball off quick,” Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. “He’s decisive. He’s got an arm. He can make all the throws. He’s a very impressive player when we watch them on tape.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Next for Stroud and the Texans: facing the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with hopes of extending their win streak to three. He’ll take on the Falcons’ top 10-defense, which ranks third in the NFL in passing (168.3 yards) and seventh in yards allowed (290.8).

Falcons players and staff praised the Texans’ running and passing game ahead of Sunday’s contest. Houston ranks fourth in the league with 281.3 average passing yards, but 26th in rushing with an average of 87.3 rushing yards.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett said the Texans excel at running and passing, using a variety of schemes to get the ball moving. Their offense flies around and plays hard, Jarrett said.

Stroud’s playmaking has been important for Houston, Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said.

“That’s what they’re doing well: They’re running the ball first, and then the quarterback is letting them extend plays, and he’s making plays outside of the pocket,” Bates said.

Stroud’s natural ability stands out on tape, Jarrett said. The quarterback has a strong command of the offense, a good arm and a bright future ahead of him, he said.

The Texans have three wide receivers with more than 100 receiving yards this season: Nico Collins (428), Tank Dell (267) and Robert Woods (191). Nielsen noted the strength of Houston’s receivers, saying they’ll present a “good challenge.”

“They’ve got a nice group of wideouts that cause problems,” Nielsen said. “Each player does one thing particularly well and mixes the ball around in certain situations.”

What do the Falcons expect from the Texans’ offense Sunday? High energy, safety Richie Grant said. He thinks that coming out fast and the Falcons playing their game is the best way to counter Houston.

Bates said keeping Stroud in the pocket will be important because of his ability to extend plays.

“We need to continue to get them off-track, get them in third-and-longs as they pass,” Bates said. “They struggle with that.”

The Falcons’ contest against the Texans comes after consecutive losses against Detroit and Jacksonville. Yet the Falcons’ defense has been a strength so far, averaging 19.3 points allowed per game (10th in the league).

Bates said he felt good about preparation this week, saying there’s been a more of a “sense of urgency” among the team.

Regardless of the Falcons’ 2-2 record, Nielsen said the message to his defense remains the same: always do better at your job.

“Seventeen points? Let’s hold them to 10,” Nielsen said. “Let’s limit those things. Then, we win together.”