A closer look at the Falcons’ major makeover of their defense in free agency

While Dalman reportedly left for less money, Jarrett was blindsided by the Falcons’ move to release him. In a social media post, Jarrett thanked the fans and discussed his release after 10 seasons.

“We all know what we signed up for,” Jarrett said, “Unfortunately, I didn’t see it coming at this point.”

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, had been a mainstay on the defense since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of Clemson. An Atlanta native who was raised in Conyers, Jarrett was a pillar in the community. He nominated twice as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year representative.

Jarrett, who turns 32 in April, was unemployed for just a few hours and signed a three-year, $43.5 million with $28.5 million guaranteed deal.

Ruke Orhorhoro, who was drafted in the second round last season, will get a shot to replace Jarrett in the starting lineup.

In addition to Jarrett and Dalman, the Falcons also lost returner Avery Williams (Eagles), safety Richie Grant (49ers), wide receiver Rondale Moore (Vikings), defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (Commanders) and linebacker Nate Landman (Rams).

Grant, who was drafted in the second round (40th overall) of the 2021 draft out of Central Florida, was a former starter. Coach Raheem Morris was not pleased with the return game last season. Landman, who made the team as an undrafted rookie from Colorado, started in 25 games over the past two seasons in place of the often-injured Troy Andersen.

Landman was third on the team with 110 tackles in 2023. Behind Jessie Bates III (132) and linebacker Kaden Elliss (122).

Goldman, who came out of retirement, made 10 starts and played in all 17 games last season.

The Falcons are overhauling the defense this offseason.

Six starters in the regular-season finale may not be back: Jarrett and Goldman, Judon, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, nickel back Dee Alford and safety Justin Simmons could theoretically be re-signed as they haven’t signed with another team yet.

Floyd, who has 8.5 sacks last season with San Francisco, has 66.5 career sacks and will replaced Judon in the starting lineup. Floyd was drafted by the Bears when Ryan Pace was their general manager. He’s currently the Falcons vice president of football operations and player personnel.

Linebacker Divine Deablo, who played with the Raiders, signed a two-year, $14 million deal and essentially is a replacement for Landman. He started 42 of 55 games over the past four seasons. Andersen has made just six starts over the past two seasons after suffering a pectoral injury in 2023 and a knee in jury in 2024.

The Falcons have also signed cornerback Keith Taylor, defensive tackle Morgan Fox, cornerback Mike Ford, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Feleipe Franks.

Fuller, who played at Ohio State, has 55 NFL starts, could perhaps take over Simmons starting spot. Fuller doesn’t have a career interception in the NFL.

The rest of the free agents are depth or special teams players.

There’s only one new starter on offense and that’s center Ryan Neuzil, a restricted free who’s expected to return.

The Falcons didn’t ignore their existing roster. They did an two-year contract extension for $45 million with left tackle Jake Matthews.

The Falcons re-signed long snapper Liam McCullough, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, cornerback Mike Hughes, swing tackle Storm Norton, offensive tackle Brandon Parker, defensive tackles Ta’Quon Graham and Kentavius Street, guards Kyle Hinton and Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Josh Woods.

Judon, Carter, Simmons, tight end Ross Dwelley, cornerbacks Dee Alford and Kevin King and outside linebackers Demone Harris and James Smith-Williams still are available in free agency.

The NFL released the official draft order, and the Falcons are a little short on picks, with five.

The Falcons traded their third-round pick to New England in August for Judon. The Falcons forfeited their fifth-round pick as part of being found guilty for violating the league’s tampering rules in the signings of quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end Charlie Woerner and wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

In October 2023, they traded their sixth-round pick to the Rams for Van Jefferson and their seventh-round pick to the Eagles for Kentavius Street.

The Falcons have picks in the first round (15th), second round (46th), fourth round (118th) and seventh round (218 and 242).

In the first round, the Falcons may have a chance to draft defenders from the University of Georgia in linebacker Jalon Walker, defensive end Mykel Williams or safety Malaki Starks. The Falcons sent 22 people, including Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, to Athens for Georgia’s Pro Day on March 14.

Walker met with Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who also attended the Pro Day, and discussed his vision for the defense.

The Falcons, founded in 1966, have never selected a Bulldog in the first or second round.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has the Falcons selecting Marshall edge rusher Mike Green with the 15th overall pick in his latest mock draft.

“I changed this pick at the last minute,” Kiper wrote. “The idea of Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the middle of the defense intrigued me, but the Falcons need for edge rushers is too big to ignore. So, I gave them Green, who led the nation in sacks last season (17).”

Green has been a popular choice to the Falcons in mock drafts since before the Senior Bowl, but he has some red flags.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Green said he transferred from Virginia after being he was accused of sexual assault, an allegation that he denied, and he said he’s “done nothing wrong.” Green went on to say he’d been accused of sexual assault twice.

He was suspended from the Virginia football team in 2022 and later transferred to Marshall.

Campbell showed up at Alabama’s Pro Day on Wednesday with his left arm in a sling. He recently had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The Falcons are expected to go defense if they keep the 15th overall pick.

“Super deep on defense, and it’s unique (when you) look at last year’s draft,” Fontenot said at the combine about this year’s draft. “The first defense player didn’t come off the board until 15, right? And then this year that’s not going to be the case. This draft is loaded, defensively.”

Fontenot had discussed trading back and getting more picks.

“When I say best player available for us, we’re talking about not reaching for needs,” Fontenot said. “Not reaching for ... you want to take impact players off the board. So, you want to make sure you do that. Very excited about this year’s draft. We’ll be able to do at 15 or whatever pick that is.”

UPDATED FALCONS DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Emory Jones

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan, Elijah Dotson

WR: Drake London, Phillip Dorsett III, Jesse Matthews, Makai Polk

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills V, Dylan Drummond

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Nikola Kalinic

TE: Charlie Woerner, Feleipe Franks

LT: Jake Matthews, Storm Norton, Joey Fisher, Kilian Zeier

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson, Matthew Cindric,

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Brandon Parker, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

DEFENSE

ROLB: Leonard Floyd, DeAngelo Malone

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Kentavious Street

DT: David Onyemata, Junior Aho

DT: Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus

LOLB: Arnold Ebiketie

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand

ILB: Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen

LCB: A.J. Terrell

RCB: Mike Hughes

NCB: Clark Phillips II, Antonio Hamilton Sr.

SS: Jordan Fuller

FS: Jessie Bates III

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Ray Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes