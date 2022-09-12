Falcons’ Damien Williams hoping to not miss any action

Falcons running back Damien Williams suffered a rib injury early in the 27-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
“Obviously, Damien, we’ll continue to evaluate him,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday. “We’ll see what it looks like. He did come back in to the game. Otherwise, there are guys that are sore, but we are pretty clean otherwise.”
Williams had two rushes. He had a 300-pounder on his back and fell on the football.
“A little sore, rib,” Williams said Monday. “It sure took the wind out of me.”
He went back in briefly to try to give Cordarrelle Patterson a break. Patterson had 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown.
“I tried to go in there for my dog,” Williams said. “He was playing hard. I just wanted to just show some type of toughness and get back in there, try and test it out.”
Williams hopes to be ready for the Rams’ game.
“Of course, right now, I’m a little sore,” Williams said. “We are going to go through the week and see how I feel and try to keep it running.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author