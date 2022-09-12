BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden to speak about the fight to end cancer
Falcons’ Damien Williams hoping to not miss any action

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota hands off the ball to running back Damien Williams during an exhibition game. Williams suffered a rib injury early in the 27-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota hands off the ball to running back Damien Williams during an exhibition game. Williams suffered a rib injury early in the 27-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Falcons running back Damien Williams suffered a rib injury early in the 27-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

“Obviously, Damien, we’ll continue to evaluate him,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday. “We’ll see what it looks like. He did come back in to the game. Otherwise, there are guys that are sore, but we are pretty clean otherwise.”

Explore5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Saints

Williams had two rushes. He had a 300-pounder on his back and fell on the football.

“A little sore, rib,” Williams said Monday. “It sure took the wind out of me.”

He went back in briefly to try to give Cordarrelle Patterson a break. Patterson had 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown.

“I tried to go in there for my dog,” Williams said. “He was playing hard. I just wanted to just show some type of toughness and get back in there, try and test it out.”

Williams hopes to be ready for the Rams’ game.

“Of course, right now, I’m a little sore,” Williams said. “We are going to go through the week and see how I feel and try to keep it running.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Georgia Tech players celebrate their victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

