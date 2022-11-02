Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins to return to practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, after a stint on injured reserve for left knee surgery, will return to practice Wednesday, according to coach Arthur Smith.
Also, safety Jaylinn Hawkins will practice after a stint in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He missed the game Sunday against the Panthers.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and left guard Elijah Wilkinson will not practice.
Patterson missed the past four games.
Patterson rushed for a career-high 120 yards against the Saints in the season opener Sept. 11. Two weeks later, he topped his career high with 141 yards against the Seahawks and was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
When Patterson out, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams stepped forward in the running game.
The Falcons were averaging 168 yards rushing per game, which ranked fourth in the league. They are averaging 158.1, which ranks fifth in the league.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
