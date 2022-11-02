ajc logo
Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins to return to practice

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson will miss practice Wednesday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, after a stint on injured reserve for left knee surgery, will return to practice Wednesday, according to coach Arthur Smith.

Also, safety Jaylinn Hawkins will practice after a stint in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He missed the game Sunday against the Panthers.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and left guard Elijah Wilkinson will not practice.

Patterson missed the past four games.

Patterson rushed for a career-high 120 yards against the Saints in the season opener Sept. 11. Two weeks later, he topped his career high with 141 yards against the Seahawks and was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

When Patterson out, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams stepped forward in the running game.

The Falcons were averaging 168 yards rushing per game, which ranked fourth in the league. They are averaging 158.1, which ranks fifth in the league.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

