Falcons complete interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons interviewed Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy Friday, according to the team.

Glenn, 51, played in the NFL from 1994-2008 and was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback. He is a member of the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame. His defense was ranked 19th in yards allowed (336.1), second against the run (88.8), 27th against the pass (247.4) and 23rd in points allowed (23.2).

He has been with the Lions for three seasons (2021-23).