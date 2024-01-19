Falcons complete interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons interviewed Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy Friday, according to the team.
Glenn, 51, played in the NFL from 1994-2008 and was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback. He is a member of the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame. His defense was ranked 19th in yards allowed (336.1), second against the run (88.8), 27th against the pass (247.4) and 23rd in points allowed (23.2).
He has been with the Lions for three seasons (2021-23).
He was defensive backs coach for the Saints from 2016-20. He started his NFL coaching career as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Browns (2014-15) after working as a scout with the Jets (2012-13).
The Falcons have completed interviews with the following coaches:
-- Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
-- Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
-- 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
-- Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
-- Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver
-- Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick
-- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
-- Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
