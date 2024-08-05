Falcons’ Carlos Washington Jr.: ‘Going to leave it all out there’

He said, “One day at a time, patience, communication is key, and trust. If you don’t have trust out there, then you’re not doing anything.”

Falcons running back coach Michael Pitre reflected positively on Washington when looking ahead to the joint practices against the Dolphins.

“Carlos is doing a really good job, too. He’s no different from Bijan (Robinson), going from a first-year player to a second-year player. So, he’s a little bit more confident. Understanding, OK, what are the expectations of an NFL running back,” Pitre said. “He’s got an extremely unique skill set. He can catch the ball really well. He’s smart. He has great vision. He’s got loose hips. So, he’s a guy that we’re extremely excited about. This will be a big week for him as well, just like the rest of the guys in the room.”

Going to Miami, Washington broadcasts the benefits and opportunities to learn from when facing a new team.

“There are many benefits. You’re getting game-like reps obviously it’s practice, but you know, you’re getting game-like reps,” Washington said. “You’re going against a different face. There’s no scouting going into it, so you really [are] going into it blind. And you know, you just have to read and react and trust your fundamentals, trust your craft.

“You can’t be that much physical with your teammates but with another guy you can be a little more physical. Still got to protect him, because you know, it’s not a full out game, but going into it with a game-like mindset.”

By expressing confidence in his team, Washington remarked on quarterback Kirk Cousins and how much positivity he has brought to himself along with the rest of the offense.

“Oh man, it’s awesome having an enthusiastic quarterback like that. It just brings so much life into the offense, so much confidence,” Washington said. “He’s a seasoned vet. He knows what he’s doing out there, so just you know, soak up all the information he gives us and try to give all our all to him on the field because we know we’re getting that from him.”

Training camp symbolizes practicing, learning and working hard, but also about the importance of teammates.

“It’s a lot of different personalities, but everything blends well. Like I said we’re all us individually, but as a room, we all get along very well. You know, we joke here and there, but when it’s time to get to business, we do that too.”

Looking ahead at the preseason, Washington’s priorities include remaining confident in himself and putting all his effort into the game.

“So (I am) just going into it with an open mind, you know trusting myself, trusting my craft, and going to leave it all out there. Don’t question myself this time.”

Robinson and Tyler Allgeier figure to be the Falcons top running backs this season. Washington is essentially competing with Avery Williams and Jase McClellan for the third running back spot. Running back Robert Burns is on the physically unable to perform list.