Falcons’ Calais Campbell wins NFLPA community-service award

LAS VEGAS — Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell, who supported teachers in six cities this season after recording his 100th career sack, won the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday.

“It feels really good,” Campbell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the ceremony. “I never tried to win an award. It was out of just pure love in my heart. I have a great team and great support system that goes out and makes it easy for me. It was really just about trying to help people.”

The award is the players union’s highest honor and goes to the player who demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team’s city and communities across the country, following in the spirit of Page, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Supreme Court justice.