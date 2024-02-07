Falcons’ Calais Campbell wins NFLPA community-service award

LAS VEGAS — Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell, who supported teachers in six cities this season after recording his 100th career sack, won the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday.
“It feels really good,” Campbell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the ceremony. “I never tried to win an award. It was out of just pure love in my heart. I have a great team and great support system that goes out and makes it easy for me. It was really just about trying to help people.”
The award is the players union’s highest honor and goes to the player who demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team’s city and communities across the country, following in the spirit of Page, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Supreme Court justice.
“Alan Page, once I really started to become a student of the game, he’s one of the most impressive people to ever play this game,” Campbell said. “For me to have an award that bears his name is a great feeling. He’s the best of the best.”
Campbell celebrated his sack milestone by donating to teachers in under-resourced schools in the six cities, including Atlanta, where he’s played during his football career.
The NFLPA is set to donate $100,000 to his CRC Foundation.
Campbell reached 100 career sacks in the Falcons’ 24-16 loss to the Commanders on Oct. 10.
In addition to Atlanta, donations will be made through the Kids in Need Foundation in Phoenix, Jacksonville, Baltimore, Denver and Miami.
Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler who just completed his 17th season in the NFL, is highly respected around the league for his community work. He won the 2019 Walter Payton Man of The Year award for his off-the-field involvement.
Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter
Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author