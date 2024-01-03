Falcons’ Calais Campbell, Desmond Ridder each win ‘Good Guy Award’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell and quarterback Desmond Ridder were named the Professional Football Writers of America “Good Guy Award” winners Wednesday in a vote of Atlanta writers and broadcasters who are regularly assigned to cover the team.

“I just want to say thank you,” Ridder said. “This has only been my one time, this is all I know. But through good and bad, you guys have not been too hard on me … just want to say thank you, and I appreciate y’all for what you do.”

Campbell is in his first season with the Falcons.