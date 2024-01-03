Falcons’ Calais Campbell, Desmond Ridder each win ‘Good Guy Award’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell and quarterback Desmond Ridder were named the Professional Football Writers of America “Good Guy Award” winners Wednesday in a vote of Atlanta writers and broadcasters who are regularly assigned to cover the team.
“I just want to say thank you,” Ridder said. “This has only been my one time, this is all I know. But through good and bad, you guys have not been too hard on me … just want to say thank you, and I appreciate y’all for what you do.”
Campbell is in his first season with the Falcons.
“It’s the best job in the world,” Campbell said. “We all get to appreciate just the game for what it is. You guys have a story to tell always. I try to make myself available and give you the best quotes that I can give you. Be authentic. Be myself. Appreciate you guys for appreciating that.”
Campbell regularly spoke during media availability during the week and after the games. He answered questions even after some of the team’s difficult losses. Ridder, despite being benched twice, was available weekly and both times after he was benched to discuss the matters with the media.
Several other players received strong consideration from the voters.
The Good Guy Award is given to a player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers and broadcasters do their jobs. The national award was first given by the PFWA in 2005.
#Falcons DE Calais Campbell and Desmond Ridder were named the local @PFWAwriters 2023 Good Guy Award winners today in the Jimmy Cribb media room. pic.twitter.com/888xcatiwh— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) January 3, 2024
FALCONS GOOD GUY AWARD WINNERS: 2011 – Roddy White; 2012 – Thomas DeCoud; 2013 – William Moore. 2014 – Paul Worrilow; 2015 – Julio Jones. 2016 – Dwight Freeney. 2017 – Ricardo Allen. 2018 – Brooks Reed. 2019 – Grady Jarrett. 2020 – Foye Oluokun. 2021 – Cordarrelle Patterson. 2022 – Rashaan Evans. 2023 – Calais Campbell, Desmond Ridder.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author