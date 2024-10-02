Falcons’ Bijan Robinson: ‘I’m ready to go for tomorrow’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who has been listed on the team’s injury report this week, said he’ll be ready to play when the Falcons (2-2) face the Buccaneers (3-1) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robinson was listed with a shoulder injury last week before facing the Saints on Sunday. This week, on the estimated injury report, he was projected as limited with a hamstring injury.

“I’m good,” Robinson said. “Just like these little nicks and bruises that I got, but I’m ready to go (Thursday night).”