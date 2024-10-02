Breaking: Conyers plant fire: Haze, chlorine smell likely to move toward Atlanta on Thursday
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson: ‘I’m ready to go for tomorrow’

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) hands the ball to running back Bijan Robinson (7) during warm-ups before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) hands the ball to running back Bijan Robinson (7) during warm-ups before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
36 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who has been listed on the team’s injury report this week, said he’ll be ready to play when the Falcons (2-2) face the Buccaneers (3-1) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robinson was listed with a shoulder injury last week before facing the Saints on Sunday. This week, on the estimated injury report, he was projected as limited with a hamstring injury.

“I’m good,” Robinson said. “Just like these little nicks and bruises that I got, but I’m ready to go (Thursday night).”

Robinson rushed a season-low seven times for a season-low 28 yards in the 26-24 win over the Saints. He caught four passes for 46 yards and had a 19-yard touchdown reception called back because of a holding penalty against left tackle Jake Matthews.

