Falcons’ Bijan Robinson: ‘I’m ready to go for tomorrow’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who has been listed on the team’s injury report this week, said he’ll be ready to play when the Falcons (2-2) face the Buccaneers (3-1) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Robinson was listed with a shoulder injury last week before facing the Saints on Sunday. This week, on the estimated injury report, he was projected as limited with a hamstring injury.
“I’m good,” Robinson said. “Just like these little nicks and bruises that I got, but I’m ready to go (Thursday night).”
Robinson rushed a season-low seven times for a season-low 28 yards in the 26-24 win over the Saints. He caught four passes for 46 yards and had a 19-yard touchdown reception called back because of a holding penalty against left tackle Jake Matthews.
