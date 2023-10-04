Falcons’ Bijan Robinson backs Desmond Ridder: ‘He’s not alone’

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons running back Bijan Robinson sent a supporting text to quarterback Desmond Ridder after the team’s 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.

“Des is my brother,” Robinson said on Wednesday. “He’s helped me out so much.”

Ridder had a rocky game as he tossed two interceptions, including a pick six, and wide receiver Mack Hollins’ snubbed him on the sidelines.

“Me trying to be a guy that he knows supports him,” said Robinson, who has 72 touches for 452 yards and one touchdown. “It was me trying to create some leadership for a young guy, showing all the young guys on the team that it’s OK to speak up and have a voice on the team. It’s only going to help us out.”

ExploreRead more about the Falcons

Ridder said he doesn’t want to play in fear or start second-guessing himself.

“I just wanted to make sure that Des understood that he’s not alone,” Robinson said. “That he has another guy that’s right next to him that’s is going to be there for him.”

Robinson believes Ridder will make it through this rough patch.

“It’s just the beginning,” Robinson said. “He’s a young quarterback. I’m a young player, too. It’s good to have another guy to have your back.”

