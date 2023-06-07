BreakingNews
Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot
Falcons’ Avery Williams sustains season-ending knee injury

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Avery Williams, who led the NFL in punt-return yardage last season, sustained a season-ending knee injury Friday at the team’s practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He’s set to have surgery to repair a torn ACL and will miss the season, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday.

“Officially we’ll know more, he’s having a procedure done tomorrow,” Smith said.

Williams was drafted in the fifth round (183rd overall) in 2021 out of Boise State. He played cornerback as a rookie before converting to running back last season.

He returned 18 punts for 292 yards for 16.2 average. He also had 16 kickoff returns for 313 yards for 19.6 yards per carry.

“Avery’s role changed certainly from Year 1 to Year 2,” Smith said. “He changed the kicking game certainly as our punt returner. There will be plenty of opportunities. Plenty opportunities for Mike Hughes, (Dee) Alford or Penny Hart. Somebody will step up. (Maybe) Josh Ali.”

Williams was in the plans at running back because of his open-field running ability.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, the player that Avery is, wholeheartedly (believe) he’ll comeback better, improved,” Smith said.

